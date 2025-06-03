Stocks

Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of BILL Holdings (BMV:BILL1) with Hold Recommendation

June 03, 2025 — 09:36 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of BILL Holdings (BMV:BILL1) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in BILL Holdings. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL1 is 0.56%, an increase of 18.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.98% to 83,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MX:BILL1 / BILL Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,524K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,879K shares , representing a decrease of 22.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL1 by 76.87% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,696K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL1 by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,720K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares , representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL1 by 24.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,104K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL1 by 43.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,070K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL1 by 43.00% over the last quarter.

