Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Atmos Energy (ATO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.40% Downside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is $185.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $164.63 to a high of $206.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from its latest reported closing price of $186.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 5,235MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an decrease of 589 owner(s) or 37.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.13%, an increase of 50.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.67% to 161,089K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,894K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,966K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,011K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,468K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 86.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,597K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,817K shares , representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 57.50% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,370K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,235K shares , representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,215K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.