Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (ASB.PRF) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ASB.PRF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB.PRF is 0.52%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.69% to 709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 170K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 0.50% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 96K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 19.62% over the last quarter.

FXED - Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PRVBX - Versatile Bond Portfolio Class I holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

