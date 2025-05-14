Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (ASB.PRE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ASB.PRE) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB.PRE is 0.12%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRE by 1.11% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRE by 0.88% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRE by 13.39% over the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRE by 2.25% over the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.