Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Associated Banc- (ASB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Associated Banc- (NYSE:ASB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.83% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc- is $26.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 9.83% from its latest reported closing price of $24.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc- is 1,510MM, an increase of 53.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB is 0.16%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 177,037K shares. The put/call ratio of ASB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,223K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares , representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 19.90% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,074K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 26.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,878K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 18.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,452K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing an increase of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,084K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares , representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

