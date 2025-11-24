Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (AAPG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:AAPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.15% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt is $39.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.65 to a high of $42.29. The average price target represents an increase of 29.15% from its latest reported closing price of $30.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascentage Pharma Group International - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPG is 0.03%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.23% to 95K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 59.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 58.97% over the last quarter.

XY Capital holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 69.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 145.98% over the last quarter.

Point72 holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 47.27% over the last quarter.

NEOS Investment Management holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 71.89% over the last quarter.

Tema Etfs holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 49.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPG by 79.22% over the last quarter.

