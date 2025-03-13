Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of ArcBest (ARCB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of ArcBest (NasdaqGS:ARCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.80% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ArcBest is $116.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 59.80% from its latest reported closing price of $72.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ArcBest is 5,727MM, an increase of 37.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.18%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 30,690K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,572K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 26.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,510K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 17.00% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 661K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 2.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 640K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 13.58% over the last quarter.

ArcBest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

