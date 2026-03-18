Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Apogee Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:APGE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.29% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Apogee Therapeutics is $106.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 52.29% from its latest reported closing price of $69.85 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Apogee Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 30.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APGE is 0.53%, an increase of 116.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.00% to 70,251K shares. The put/call ratio of APGE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 8,493K shares representing 15.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,747K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,724K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 91.29% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,712K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,331K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares , representing an increase of 41.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 102.16% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,184K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 82.27% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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