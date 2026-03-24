Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Antero Resources (AR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.38% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $46.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.38% from its latest reported closing price of $42.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 5,564MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an decrease of 340 owner(s) or 31.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.37%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.04% to 275,183K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,309K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,652K shares , representing a decrease of 64.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 9,164K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,786K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,345K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,000K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,694K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 26.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 73.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.