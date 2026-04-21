Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of American Water Works (AWK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is $141.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of $133.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,613MM, a decrease of 10.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,155 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an decrease of 643 owner(s) or 35.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.13%, an increase of 47.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 185,074K shares. The put/call ratio of AWK is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,093K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 97.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 348.68% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 6,493K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares , representing an increase of 39.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 65.07% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,010K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,300K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,039K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,006K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,172K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 82.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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