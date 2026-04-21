Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of American Electric Power (AEP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of American Electric Power (NasdaqGS:AEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.07% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is $140.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.07% from its latest reported closing price of $133.28 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,929MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,886 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an decrease of 679 owner(s) or 26.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.18%, an increase of 43.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.69% to 436,123K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 16,903K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,909K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,639K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,598K shares , representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 87.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,824K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 10,627K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,569K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,343K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.