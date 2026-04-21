Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Ameren (AEE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.83% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $118.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.83% from its latest reported closing price of $111.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,649MM, a decrease of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an decrease of 637 owner(s) or 41.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.10%, an increase of 60.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.05% to 225,442K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,790K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,643K shares , representing a decrease of 31.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 62.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,344K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,523K shares , representing a decrease of 36.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,325K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,329K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,352K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,290K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,140K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 88.04% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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