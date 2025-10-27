Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Amer Sports (AS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.37% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Amer Sports is $44.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 41.37% from its latest reported closing price of $31.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amer Sports is 5,796MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amer Sports. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 20.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AS is 0.66%, an increase of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 174,706K shares. The put/call ratio of AS is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 holds 34,099K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,099K shares , representing a decrease of 102.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AS by 2.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 7,603K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,874K shares , representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS by 126.62% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 3,887K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,620K shares , representing an increase of 58.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS by 204.74% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,881K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares , representing an increase of 39.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS by 117.50% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,804K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AS by 22.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.