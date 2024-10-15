Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Amentum Holdings (AMTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amentum Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2,200.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of AMTM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 90K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wedge Capital Management L L P holds 84K shares.

Wesbanco Bank holds 34K shares.

Creative Planning holds 31K shares.

Czech National Bank holds 26K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.