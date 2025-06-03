Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (BMV:AFRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (BMV:AFRM) with a Buy recommendation.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,570K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,264K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,003K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,379K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 69.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,884K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,254K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 15.88% over the last quarter.

