Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Affirm Holdings (AFRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.15% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $69.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 34.15% from its latest reported closing price of $51.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 2,741MM, a decrease of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.29%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 278,234K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,570K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,113K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,124K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,264K shares , representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,219K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,339K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,003K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,379K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 69.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,884K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,254K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

