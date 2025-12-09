Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. is $150.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of $138.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AerCap Holdings N.V. is 7,720MM, a decrease of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerCap Holdings N.V.. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AER is 0.53%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 173,085K shares. The put/call ratio of AER is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 11,637K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,812K shares , representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,188K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,294K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 4.75% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,933K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,845K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150K shares , representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 85.57% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,514K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares , representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AER by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.