Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.31% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Accel Entertainment is $15.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 41.31% from its latest reported closing price of $11.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Accel Entertainment is 1,159MM, a decrease of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accel Entertainment. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACEL is 0.10%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 48,792K shares. The put/call ratio of ACEL is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,098K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 6,059K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 2,789K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,918K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 17.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,330K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACEL by 16.46% over the last quarter.

