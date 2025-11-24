Stocks
Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (ABVX) with Buy Recommendation

November 24, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:ABVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is $123.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.85 to a high of $153.81. The average price target represents an increase of 3.64% from its latest reported closing price of $119.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt is 62MM, an increase of 932.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 285.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 1.16%, an increase of 27.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.81% to 53,845K shares. ABVX / ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (Common Stock) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ABVX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 7,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,057K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 461.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,461K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 96.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 26,621.89% over the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 3,165K shares.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,925K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 94.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 16,384.90% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,130K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 841.16% over the last quarter.

