Truist Securities Downgrades Veeva Systems (VEEV)

On March 17, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.58% Upside

As of March 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is $213.34. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $255.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.58% from its latest reported closing price of $172.63.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is $2,187MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.27.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9,942K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,394K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,507K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,347K shares, representing a decrease of 77.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 45.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,363K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares, representing an increase of 19.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 13.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,269K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 7.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,061K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEEV by 0.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEEV is 0.43%, a decrease of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 149,696K shares. The put/call ratio of VEEV is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Veeva Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 975 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves.

