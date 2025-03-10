Truist Securities Downgrades UDR (LSE:0LHS)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for UDR (LSE:0LHS) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.16% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for UDR is 46.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.09 GBX to a high of 52.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from its latest reported closing price of 40.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,729MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHS is 0.30%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.51% to 387,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 30,589K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,575K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 29,335K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,060K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,958K shares , representing an increase of 39.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 55.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,322K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,527K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 0.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,278K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 7.11% over the last quarter.

