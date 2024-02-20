Truist Securities Downgrades TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.47% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for TreeHouse Foods is 44.15. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from its latest reported closing price of 36.65.

The projected annual revenue for TreeHouse Foods is 3,904MM, an increase of 13.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in TreeHouse Foods. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.26%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.24% to 65,777K shares. The put/call ratio of THS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,276K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,613K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 4,908K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,465K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 12.51% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,740K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 8.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,631K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Treehouse Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

