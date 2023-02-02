Truist Securities Downgrades R1 RCM (RCM)

On February 2, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for R1 RCM from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is $15.37. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of $14.65.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is $2,329MM, an increase of 39.25%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, an increase of 504.92%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 802,142 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844,909 shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 251,300 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242,900 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 0.30% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 200,842 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,490 shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 9.55% over the last quarter.

PVIVX - Paradigm Micro-Cap Fund holds 160,000 shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regis Management CO holds 81,886 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 82.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RCM is 0.4000%, an increase of 29.1966%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.75% to 1,526K shares.

R1 RCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

