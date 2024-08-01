Truist Securities Downgrades Public Storage (LSE:0KS3)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Public Storage (LSE:0KS3) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is 314.81 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 249.99 GBX to a high of 348.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of 302.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is 4,739MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS3 is 0.49%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 155,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,433K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213K shares , representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 9.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,980K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,001K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 87.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,988K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

