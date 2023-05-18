Truist Securities Downgrades Procter & Gamble (PG)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 168.06. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of 155.08.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 82,223MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.94 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $155.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.85%, an increase of 3.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 1,687,647K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,027K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,781K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,169K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,754K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 40,338K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 37,375K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,785K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 77.68% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

