Truist Securities Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0KFU)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Park Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0KFU) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.48% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is 13.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.21 GBX to a high of 21.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 0.48% from its latest reported closing price of 13.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 3,164MM, an increase of 21.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KFU is 0.17%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 224,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 11,577K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,200K shares , representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,561K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,685K shares , representing an increase of 40.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 69.34% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,062K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,291K shares , representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,632K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,692K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 12.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,730K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KFU by 19.23% over the last quarter.

