Truist Securities Downgrades NuVasive (NUVA)

On February 10, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for NuVasive from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.20% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuVasive is $48.48. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.20% from its latest reported closing price of $44.40.

The projected annual revenue for NuVasive is $1,304MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual EPS is $2.34.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 3,220K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 50.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,380K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing a decrease of 23.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,329K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 62.54% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,946K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 24.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,561K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUVA by 6.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuVasive. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUVA is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 67,759K shares. The put/call ratio of NUVA is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

Nuvasive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NuVasive, Inc. is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400-person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.