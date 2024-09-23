Truist Securities Downgrades Microchip Technology (LSE:0K19)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Microchip Technology (LSE:0K19) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.01% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 96.61 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.99 GBX to a high of 110.60 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.01% from its latest reported closing price of 76.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,913MM, an increase of 35.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K19 is 0.37%, an increase of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 583,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,537K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,462K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,179K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,930K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 42.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,969K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,966K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 14,428K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,869K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,246K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K19 by 44.66% over the last quarter.

