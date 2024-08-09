Truist Securities Downgrades Karat Packaging (MUN:0WJ)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Karat Packaging (MUN:0WJ) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.45% Upside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karat Packaging is 29,07 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 24,24 € to a high of 34,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from its latest reported closing price of 25,40 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karat Packaging is 433MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karat Packaging. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0WJ is 0.07%, an increase of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 6,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 463K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing a decrease of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0WJ by 86.33% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 354K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0WJ by 81.90% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 325K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0WJ by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 283K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0WJ by 1.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 275K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 38.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0WJ by 63.58% over the last quarter.

