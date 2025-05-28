Truist Securities Downgrades Jack in the Box (BMV:JACK)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Jack in the Box (BMV:JACK) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack in the Box. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.18%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 30,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,607K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,607K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,240K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 38.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 74.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,165K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 31.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,112K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 643K shares , representing an increase of 42.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 78.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

