Truist Securities Downgrades Insperity (NSP)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insperity is 137.02. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 129.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is 6,522MM, an increase of 9.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

Insperity Declares $0.52 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $129.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.22%, a decrease of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 37,808K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,267K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,280K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing a decrease of 18.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 12.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 2.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 962K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing a decrease of 22.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Insperity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide.

See all Insperity regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.