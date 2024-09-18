Truist Securities Downgrades Incyte (LSE:0J9P)

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Incyte (LSE:0J9P) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 74.70 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 48.27 GBX to a high of 96.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of 66.64 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,306MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J9P is 0.18%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 222,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 30,739K shares representing 15.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,180K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 15,279K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,416K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 9.11% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,715K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,287K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981K shares , representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,218K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J9P by 5.56% over the last quarter.

