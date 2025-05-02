Truist Securities Downgrades Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Freshpet (BIT:1FRPT) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FRPT is 0.37%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 66,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,811K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 39.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,419K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,946K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,731K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 83.03% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,657K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FRPT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

