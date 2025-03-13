Truist Securities Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (LSE:0IL1)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Federal Realty Investment Trust (LSE:0IL1) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 122.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 107.80 GBX to a high of 141.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of 97.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 1,264MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IL1 is 0.25%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.40% to 98,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,240K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,606K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,886K shares , representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IL1 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,523K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IL1 by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,053K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares , representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IL1 by 88.09% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,940K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IL1 by 5.61% over the last quarter.

