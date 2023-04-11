Truist Securities Downgrades EQT (EQT)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for EQT (NYSE:EQT) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.45% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for EQT is $47.56. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.45% from its latest reported closing price of $33.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EQT is $10,848MM, a decrease of 9.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

EQT Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $33.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 2.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Trust Co Na holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - STOCK INDEX PORTFOLIO Class I holds 66K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 22.52% over the last quarter.

Riverview Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Appreciation Fund, Inc. - BLACKROCK CAPITAL APPRECIATION FUND, INC. Investor A holds 289K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 112.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQT by 53.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1441 funds or institutions reporting positions in EQT. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 12.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQT is 0.36%, a decrease of 35.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 408,209K shares. The put/call ratio of EQT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

EQT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The company is dedicated to responsibly developing its world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. The company has a longstanding commitment to the safety of its employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of the overall environmental footprint. Its values are evident in the way EQT operates and in how interacts each day - trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all the company does.

See all EQT regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.