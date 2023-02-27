Truist Securities Downgrades Coursera (COUR)

On February 27, 2023, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Coursera from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.76% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coursera is $18.91. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.76% from its latest reported closing price of $12.14.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is $636MM, an increase of 21.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.35.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 18,107K shares representing 12.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 12.01% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 15,868K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,631K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 7,515K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 2.79% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,184K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.26%, a decrease of 36.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 108,614K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coursera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students, including in high-demand fields such as data science,

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.