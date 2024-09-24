Truist Securities Downgrades Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COSTCL)

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Costco Wholesale (SNSE:COSTCL) from Buy to Hold.

There are 4,717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COSTCL is 0.91%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 331,841K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,012K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,946K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 13.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,383K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,325K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,542K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,318K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,249K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,552K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COSTCL by 73.90% over the last quarter.

