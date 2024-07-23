Truist Securities Downgrades Comerica (LSE:0I1P)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Comerica (LSE:0I1P) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.77% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 57.08 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.16 GBX to a high of 70.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from its latest reported closing price of 50.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,095MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1P is 0.16%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 119,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,302K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares , representing an increase of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 15.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,133K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,759K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 90.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,366K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,358K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,324K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 10.51% over the last quarter.

