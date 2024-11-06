Truist Securities Downgrades Cognex (LSE:0I14)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Cognex (LSE:0I14) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cognex is 48.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 38.35 GBX to a high of 62.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of 40.55 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,070MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I14 is 0.25%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 180,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,202K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,807K shares , representing a decrease of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 3.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,399K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,418K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 6.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,339K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,230K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 14.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,318K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,381K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I14 by 13.97% over the last quarter.

