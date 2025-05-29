Truist Securities Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (WBAG:BONY)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Bank of New York Mellon (WBAG:BONY) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is € 82,20/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 63,73 to a high of € 96,76. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of € 78,87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is 19,103MM, an increase of 1.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BONY is 0.36%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 754,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 41,977K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,699K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 0.40% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 30,783K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,876K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,647K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,794K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,942K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,682K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,113K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,674K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BONY by 40.01% over the last quarter.

