Truist Securities Downgrades Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI)

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Analog Devices (WBAG:ADI) from Buy to Hold.

There are 2,773 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADI is 0.51%, an increase of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 523,438K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,662K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,703K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 82.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,679K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,586K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,015K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,941K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 84.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,728K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,496K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,582K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADI by 90.17% over the last quarter.

