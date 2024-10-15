Truist Securities Downgrades Amgen (XTRA:AMG)

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2024, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Amgen (XTRA:AMG) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.60% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amgen is 301,35 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 181,32 € to a high of 359,09 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1.60% from its latest reported closing price of 296,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amgen is 28,568MM, a decrease of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amgen. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMG is 0.55%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 457,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,954K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,847K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 14,447K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,602K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,768K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,482K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,019K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,643K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,332K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMG by 1.74% over the last quarter.

