Truist Securities Downgrades Airbnb (BMV:ABNB)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Truist Securities downgraded their outlook for Airbnb (BMV:ABNB) from Hold to Sell.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,504K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,414K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,028K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,719K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 11,486K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,526K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,945K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares , representing an increase of 46.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 67.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,797K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,473K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 49.52% over the last quarter.

