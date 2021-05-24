Markets
TFC

Truist Insurance To Buy Constellation Affiliated Partners From RedBird Capital - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Insurance broker Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement with RedBird Capital Partners to acquire Constellation Affiliated Partners, an insurance distribution platform operating seven managing general agents (MGAs) and program managers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction will add approximately $160 million of annual revenue to Truist Insurance Holdings' wholesale division. The acquisition will also help Truist expand its insurance business and enable it to continue diversifying its revenue and providing expansive insurance solutions to its clients.

Constellation Affiliated Partners was formed by RedBird Capital Partners in 2019 and has grown rapidly through a series of strategic acquisitions. Its four core specialty markets are contractors' general liability, transportation, condominium/homeowners associations, and professional liability.

Constellation Affiliated Partners will be combined into Truist Insurance Holdings' CRC Group, a leading national wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular