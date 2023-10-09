News & Insights

US Markets
TFC

Truist in talks to sell insurance business for $10 bln - Semafor

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 09, 2023 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, report details in paragraph 3

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Truist Financial CorpTFC.N is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage unit to private equity firm Stone Point for about $10 billion, news website Semafor reported on Monday.

In February, Truist sold a 20% stake in its $14.75 billion insurance unit to Stone Point. The move followed a year in which the commercial and investment bank's profit dropped.

The talks are ongoing, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. It added that a deal may hinge on Stone Point's ability to scrounge up enough debt.

Truist, its unit Truist Insurance Holdings and Stone Point did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.