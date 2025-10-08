Markets
TFC

Truist Finl Reports Before the Open on 10/17 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

October 08, 2025 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Truist Finl (NYSE: TFC) TFC next earnings date is projected to be 10/17 before market open, with earnings estimates of $0.99/share on $5.18 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Truist Finl earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q2 20257/18/20250.910
Q1 20254/17/20250.870
Q4 20241/17/20250.910
Q3 202410/17/20240.970
Q2 20247/22/20240.910

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Truist Finl has options available that expire October 17th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the TFC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Truist Finl's current dividend yield is 4.60%, with the following Truist Finl Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
 TWST Stock Predictions
 ETFs Holding ACXM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Monthly Dividend Paying REITs-> TWST Stock Predictions-> ETFs Holding ACXM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.