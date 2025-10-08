Truist Finl Reports Before the Open on 10/17 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Truist Finl (NYSE: TFC) TFC next earnings date is projected to be 10/17 before market open, with earnings estimates of $0.99/share on $5.18 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Truist Finl earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2025 7/18/2025 0.910 Q1 2025 4/17/2025 0.870 Q4 2024 1/17/2025 0.910 Q3 2024 10/17/2024 0.970 Q2 2024 7/22/2024 0.910

The company has the following long-term earnings per share chart:

And with impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Truist Finl has options available that expire October 17th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the TFC options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Truist Finl's current dividend yield is 4.60%, with the following Truist Finl Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

Also see:

 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs

 TWST Stock Predictions

 ETFs Holding ACXM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.