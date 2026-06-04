Truist Financial's Series R Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TFC.PRR was trading at a 26.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC.PRR shares, versus TFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are up about 3.1%.

Further TFC.PRR Research:

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