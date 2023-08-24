Truist Financial's Series R Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFC.PRR was trading at a 26.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TFC.PRR shares, versus TFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are up about 0.6%.

