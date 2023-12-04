Truist Financial's Series R Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.59 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFC.PRR was trading at a 20.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Truist Financial Corp's 4.75% Dep Shares Series R Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRR) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are trading flat.
