Truist Financial's Series O Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TFC.PRO was trading at a 11.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.88% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for TFC.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock:

In Friday trading, Truist Financial Corp's 5.25% Dep Shares Series O Non-Cumul Perpetual Prfd Stock (Symbol: TFC.PRO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFC) are up about 0.2%.

